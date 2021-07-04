Eqis Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre makes up approximately 0.8% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $20,103,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 240.0% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre stock traded up $6.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,551.96. 144,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,810. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,437.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $77.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,006.16 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $941.44 and a 52 week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 0.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk bought 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MELI. Barclays began coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $1,824.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,856.06.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

