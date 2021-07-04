Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 333.0% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 236.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 131.5% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $69.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,969,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,840,915. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.56 and a 1-year high of $78.94. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.38.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 51.91%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.22.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Richard James Whitley sold 20,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.57, for a total transaction of $1,309,608.74. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,156.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

