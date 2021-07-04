Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,278 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,907 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MA traded up $4.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $375.03. 2,787,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,160,809. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $371.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.57.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,867 shares of company stock worth $17,773,251. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $393.46.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

