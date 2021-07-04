Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $3.43 Million Investment in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 119,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its stake in Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 255,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after buying an additional 26,384 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 239,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 44.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 182,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 56,578 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 71.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 118,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after purchasing an additional 49,298 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF by 39.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 58,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,591 shares during the period.

Get Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of PICB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.24. 24,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,439. Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $30.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.48.

PowerShares International Corporate Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P International Corporate Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PICB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PICB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.