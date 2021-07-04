Eqis Capital Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,189 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $3,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEA. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 59,350,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,700,000 after purchasing an additional 5,065,967 shares during the period. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977,421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $140,753,000. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,068 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,998,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,974,280. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $53.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.96.

