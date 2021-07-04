Equal Price Reaches $0.0017 (EQL)

Equal (CURRENCY:EQL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. In the last seven days, Equal has traded up 10.3% against the dollar. One Equal coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. Equal has a total market cap of $676,071.38 and approximately $38,321.00 worth of Equal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002798 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00055348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003267 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00018220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.25 or 0.00804206 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,884.53 or 0.08075635 BTC.

Equal Profile

Equal (CRYPTO:EQL) is a coin. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Equal’s total supply is 675,259,060 coins and its circulating supply is 405,842,550 coins. Equal’s official message board is medium.com/@EqualToken . Equal’s official Twitter account is @equaltoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Equal’s official website is equal.tech . The Reddit community for Equal is /r/equaltoken_io

According to CryptoCompare, “EQUAL aims to facilitate products and services that are powered, funded or incentivised through the EQUAL ERC-20 token which is powered by the Ethereum Network. “

Equal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Equal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equal using one of the exchanges listed above.

