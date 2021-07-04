Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Community Trust Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.84. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 32.63%. The business had revenue of $55.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

CTBI opened at $40.38 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.44. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $719.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTBI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 82,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Community Trust Bancorp news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $95,205.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.97%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

