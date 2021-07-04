Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,268 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 12,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity LifeStyle Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

NYSE ELS opened at $75.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 60.62, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.93 and a twelve month high of $76.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 20.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.82%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

