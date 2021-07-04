EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Societe Generale reissued a sell rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.00.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme stock opened at $90.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.74, a P/E/G ratio of 21.96 and a beta of 0.96. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $61.23 and a 1-year high of $93.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.3609 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 4th. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.04%.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

