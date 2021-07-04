Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $180.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EEFT. DA Davidson raised their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Euronet Worldwide from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.27.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $139.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.49. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $86.06 and a 52-week high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -515.98 and a beta of 1.64.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. Euronet Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 8.39% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

