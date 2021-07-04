Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) Short Interest Up 46.0% in June

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,200 shares, a growth of 46.0% from the May 31st total of 186,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVK. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ever-Glory International Group by 488.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ever-Glory International Group in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ever-Glory International Group by 39.4% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,566 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,808 shares during the period. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ever-Glory International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of Ever-Glory International Group stock opened at $2.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.47. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.91 and a beta of -0.87. Ever-Glory International Group has a one year low of $0.80 and a one year high of $8.30.

Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ever-Glory International Group had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $70.81 million for the quarter.

About Ever-Glory International Group

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

