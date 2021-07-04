EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.81

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.81 and last traded at $44.48, with a volume of 103 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.16.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVERTEC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.14.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.16.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $139.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 47.06%. Sell-side analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

In other EVERTEC news, COO Philip E. Steurer sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $1,199,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,791.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 174,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,513,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of EVERTEC by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC Company Profile (NYSE:EVTC)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

