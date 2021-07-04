Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stake Boosted by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 23.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,180 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.17% of Exact Sciences worth $33,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 163.5% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 167,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,047,000 after acquiring an additional 103,800 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $452,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

EXAS opened at $122.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.08. Exact Sciences Co. has a twelve month low of $70.75 and a twelve month high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by $0.86. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $226.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.95.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 19,240 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $2,522,171.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,822,322.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 5,450 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $654,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,380 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.