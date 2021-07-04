Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 473,168 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,219 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $10,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 285,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 475,362 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 39,003 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at $1,245,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 354,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after acquiring an additional 8,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Shares of EXEL stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.78 and a 12 month high of $27.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.97.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $191,854.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $1,330,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,974 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.78.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.