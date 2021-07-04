EXMR FDN Price Hits $0.0038 on Top Exchanges (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. One EXMR FDN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EXMR FDN has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. EXMR FDN has a market capitalization of $23,974.34 and $8,852.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.96 or 0.00098392 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00054598 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003257 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00018243 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $283.08 or 0.00796638 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

EXMR FDN Coin Profile

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. EXMR FDN’s official message board is medium.com/@eXMR . The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

EXMR FDN Coin Trading

