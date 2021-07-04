Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $128.13

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $128.13 and last traded at $128.02, with a volume of 11162 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $127.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.24.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 33.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.50%.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $7,372,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,542,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 286,488 shares of company stock worth $34,765,063. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 18,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

