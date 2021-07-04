Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) Shares Gap Up to $11.51

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.51, but opened at $11.75. Extreme Networks shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 3,131 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.05.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a positive return on equity of 71.36%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $285,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 581,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,649,551.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Carinalli sold 14,317 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $155,625.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 365,071 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,321.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,317 shares of company stock worth $2,707,376. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Extreme Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $2,285,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $5,389,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Extreme Networks by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899,822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 163,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

