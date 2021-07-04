Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $5.50 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Eyenovia, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in developing therapeutics for the treatment of prominent eye diseases primarily in the United States. Its product portfolio includes MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears and MicroPine which are in clinical stage. Eyenovia, Inc. is based in New York. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Eyenovia from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.70.

EYEN opened at $5.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Eyenovia has a one year low of $2.55 and a one year high of $7.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 2.17.

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eyenovia will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Stuart M. Grant purchased 30,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $150,083.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,279,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,927,967.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 39,092 shares of company stock worth $192,658 in the last 90 days. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 246.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Eyenovia by 16,494.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Eyenovia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc, a clinical stage ophthalmic company, engages in developing therapeutics based on its proprietary microdose array print (MAP) platform technology. The company focuses on to develop clinical microdosing of formulations of ophthalmic pharmaceutical agents using its Optejet branded targeted ocular delivery system.

