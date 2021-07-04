EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 70.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EyePoint Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Get EyePoint Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.86 and a quick ratio of 11.44. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $253.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.51.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 million. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 119.41% and a negative net margin of 129.85%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EyePoint Pharmaceuticals will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $12,700,000. Finally, Corriente Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $2,032,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States, China, and the United Kingdom. The company provides ILUVIEN, an injectable sustained-release micro-insert for treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant for intravitreal injection for the treatment of chronic non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye; and DEXYCU, a dexamethasone intraocular suspension, for the treatment of post-operative ocular inflammation, including treatment following cataract surgery.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EyePoint Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.