FactSet Research Systems Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.78 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:FDS)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.76. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $11.72 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on FDS. UBS Group increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $306.29.

Shares of FDS opened at $338.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.34. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.86 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 12,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

