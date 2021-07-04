FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Bank of America

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $295.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $306.29.

NYSE:FDS opened at $338.47 on Wednesday. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.28.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 115.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

