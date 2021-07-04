FantasyGold (FGC) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 4th. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. One FantasyGold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. FantasyGold has a total market capitalization of $48,396.11 and approximately $1.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00045470 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00131299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.64 or 0.00166572 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000147 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,610.76 or 1.00012062 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002943 BTC.

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official website is www.fantasygold.io . FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

