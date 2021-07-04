Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) PT Raised to $120.00 at Truist

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Truist from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Truist’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.82% from the stock’s current price.

FRT has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

FRT opened at $117.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.54 and a beta of 1.16. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $67.01 and a twelve month high of $125.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%. Equities analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

