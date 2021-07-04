Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 141.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,245 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 11.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,330,075 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $330,871,000 after buying an additional 232,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,185,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $309,501,000 after buying an additional 53,910 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $192,637,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,185,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,161,000 after buying an additional 558,916 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRI. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.96.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $148.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.04. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.77 and a 52 week high of $149.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The business’s revenue was up 79.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

Darden Restaurants declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Darden Restaurants news, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 7,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.83, for a total transaction of $1,127,211.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,469,010.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock valued at $7,043,508. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

