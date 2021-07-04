Federated Hermes Inc. Has $764,000 Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 75.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,711 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,835,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,972,000 after buying an additional 140,349 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Appian by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,132,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Appian by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,226,000 after purchasing an additional 59,521 shares during the period. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter worth $77,122,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Appian by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 244,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Appian alerts:

In related news, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of Appian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $796,323.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,687.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 9,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $1,344,844.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at $17,830,196.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,033 shares of company stock worth $2,399,581. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:APPN opened at $134.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of -268.36 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.27. Appian Co. has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $260.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $88.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.71 million. Appian had a negative return on equity of 11.34% and a negative net margin of 11.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on APPN. Zacks Investment Research cut Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Appian from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Appian from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on Appian from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Appian from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.56.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

Read More: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.