Federated Hermes Inc. Has $839,000 Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter worth $300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Black Hills by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,484,000 after buying an additional 79,067 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Black Hills by 19.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 70,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 11,477 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Black Hills by 110.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,943,000 after buying an additional 23,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Black Hills during the first quarter worth $271,000. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BKH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $66.00) on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Black Hills from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Black Hills from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

BKH stock opened at $65.77 on Friday. Black Hills Co. has a twelve month low of $51.97 and a twelve month high of $71.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $633.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.87 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 60.59%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 216,000 electric customers in Colorado, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

