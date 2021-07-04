Federated Hermes Inc. Lowers Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,496 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.07% of ProPetro worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in ProPetro by 0.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in ProPetro by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in ProPetro by 5.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ProPetro by 98.6% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in ProPetro by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.56% of the company’s stock.

PUMP opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $970.56 million, a PE ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 3.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.38. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $3.58 and a one year high of $13.99.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,604.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $344,458.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,685.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,809 shares of company stock worth $1,042,109. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

