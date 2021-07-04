Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 94.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,376 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth $219,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Avnet during the first quarter worth $233,000. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 21,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $901,498.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kenneth A. Jacobson sold 5,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $239,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,057 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Avnet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Avnet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.40.

AVT stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.52. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.30 and a 1-year high of $45.43.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

