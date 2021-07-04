Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 8,295 Shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,295 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PacWest Bancorp by 192.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $40.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.59. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $15.62 and a one year high of $46.75.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 27.74%. As a group, analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

PacWest Bancorp Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

