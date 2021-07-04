Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 97.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 219,684 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 164,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38,798 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 117,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in FTI Consulting by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,445,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,506,000 after purchasing an additional 239,044 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in FTI Consulting by 137.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the period.

NYSE:FCN opened at $137.44 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $147.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.26.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.71. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The firm had revenue of $686.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Holly Paul sold 31,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.93, for a total transaction of $4,487,737.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

