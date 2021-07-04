Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Short Interest Update

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,800 shares, an increase of 45.1% from the May 31st total of 74,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of GRFFF opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.18. Fibra Danhos has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $1.21.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

