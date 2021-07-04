Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Position Lessened by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,207 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.25% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $13,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 31.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after buying an additional 8,979 shares in the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,155,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,030,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,085. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.50. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.56 and a fifty-two week high of $119.36.

