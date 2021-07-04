FIL Ltd Acquires 389,367 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,206,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,367 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd owned about 3.91% of Ping Identity worth $70,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on PING shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $135,628,846.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,748,985 shares of company stock worth $278,177,396. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $22.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.82. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 764.33 and a beta of 0.94.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

