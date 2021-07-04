FIL Ltd Increases Position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI)

FIL Ltd raised its position in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,274,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 616,091 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Maravai LifeSciences were worth $45,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Maravai LifeSciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,744,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 13.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the fourth quarter worth $2,259,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 21.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,240,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after acquiring an additional 391,137 shares in the last quarter. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRVI stock opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.87. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $45.79.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.36 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 191.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

MRVI has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Maravai LifeSciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

