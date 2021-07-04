Financial Contrast: CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI)

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) and Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

CONMED has a beta of 1.56, meaning that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Masimo has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for CONMED and Masimo, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CONMED 0 1 3 0 2.75 Masimo 0 2 4 0 2.67

CONMED presently has a consensus target price of $131.75, indicating a potential downside of 5.13%. Masimo has a consensus target price of $291.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.66%. Given Masimo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Masimo is more favorable than CONMED.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CONMED and Masimo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CONMED $862.46 million 4.68 $9.52 million $2.18 63.70 Masimo $1.14 billion 12.12 $240.30 million $3.60 70.01

Masimo has higher revenue and earnings than CONMED. CONMED is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Masimo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CONMED and Masimo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CONMED 1.53% 9.77% 3.92% Masimo 19.54% 14.95% 12.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.9% of Masimo shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of CONMED shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.1% of Masimo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Masimo beats CONMED on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. The company markets orthopedic surgery products under the Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. It also offers general surgery products, such as clinical insufflation, smoke evacuation, electrosurgical, and endomechanical products; and endoscopic technologies, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures, and products for the treatment of diseases of the biliary structures, as well as cardiac monitoring products comprising ECG and EEG electrodes, and cardiac defibrillation pads. The company markets its products directly to hospitals, surgery centers, and other healthcare institutions, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Largo, Florida.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry. It also provides Masimo rainbow SET platform that includes rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that noninvasively monitor hemoglobin species, including oxygen saturation, pulse rate, perfusion index, pleth variability index, and respiration rate from the pleth; noninvasively monitor hemoglobin concentration, and carboxyhemoglobin and methemoglobin; monitor arterial oxygen saturation and acoustic respiration rate; and calculates oxygen content and oxygen reserve index. The company offers SedLine brain function monitoring technology to measure the brain's electrical activity by detecting EEG signals; capnography and gas monitoring products comprising external plug-in-and-measure capnography and gas analyzers, integrated modules, handheld capnograph and capnometer devices, and capnography sampling lines; O3 regional oximetry for tissue oxygen saturation measurement; and hemodynamic monitoring solutions. Its Masimo Hospital Automation platform includes Patient SafetyNet, Patient SafetyNet surveillance, Kite, UniView, Replica, UniView : 60, and MyView. The company offers coronavirus-2019 response and telehealth solutions; connectivity devices; and nasal high flow ventilation and neuromodulation solutions. The company provides its products through direct sales force, distributors, and original equipment manufacturers partners to hospitals, emergency medical service and home care providers, physician offices, long term care facilities, veterinarians, and consumers; and non-medical/consumer products through e-commerce site, masimopersonalhealth.com. Incorporated in 1989, the company is headquartered in Irvine, California.

