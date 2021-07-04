Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Short Interest Update

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

FTGFF stock remained flat at $$2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.39.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

