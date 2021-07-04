Firefinch Limited (ASX:FFX) Insider Brendan Borg Purchases 150,000 Shares

Firefinch Limited (ASX:FFX) insider Brendan Borg purchased 150,000 shares of Firefinch stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$58,950.00 ($42,107.14).

About Firefinch

Firefinch Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Mali. It primarily explores for lithium and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Goulamina Lithium project that covers an area of 100 square kilometers located in the Bougouni Region of southern Mali. The company also holds interests in the Massigui and Dankassa gold projects located in southern Mali.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Firefinch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firefinch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.