Firo (FIRO) 1-Day Volume Hits $9.42 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. Firo has a total market cap of $65.16 million and approximately $9.42 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Firo coin can now be bought for $5.41 or 0.00015287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Firo has traded up 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Firo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,386.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,332.89 or 0.06592572 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $531.68 or 0.01502480 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00409478 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00161243 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.38 or 0.00619962 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.12 or 0.00427043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006824 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $120.14 or 0.00339517 BTC.

Firo Coin Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,044,555 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Firo is https://reddit.com/r/firoproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Firo

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Firo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Firo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.