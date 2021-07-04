First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) will announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.28 and the lowest is $1.14. First Internet Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.40 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 202.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Internet Bancorp.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INBK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in First Internet Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $206,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INBK stock opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.15 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s payout ratio is 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp Company Profile

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Internet Bancorp (INBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.