First Manhattan Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 93.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,420 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1,063.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $116.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

Shares of LITE opened at $83.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.94. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.