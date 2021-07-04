First Manhattan Co. Has $739,000 Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

First Manhattan Co. reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,611 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 758,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,829,000 after purchasing an additional 55,926 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 61.4% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 16,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.6% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 612,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,389,000 after acquiring an additional 58,916 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 49.7% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on OMC. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.89.

In other news, CEO John Wren sold 81,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $6,540,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $80.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.50 and a 12-month high of $86.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.08.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.45%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

