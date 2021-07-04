First Manhattan Co. Sells 820 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

First Manhattan Co. decreased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in W. P. Carey by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WPC opened at $75.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $60.68 and a one year high of $78.51. The firm has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 0.73.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 36.39%. The business had revenue of $306.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.61%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.25.

W. P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

