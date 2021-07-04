First Mercantile Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,001,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,086,000 after acquiring an additional 145,272 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Under Armour by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,025,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $53,017,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Under Armour by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,956,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,115,000 after acquiring an additional 183,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Under Armour by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,434,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,353,000 after acquiring an additional 42,397 shares during the last quarter. 38.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UA opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.04 and a beta of 1.36. Under Armour, Inc. has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $21.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.89.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%.

Separately, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.33.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

