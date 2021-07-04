First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 222 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR during the first quarter worth $37,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PCAR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.30 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $74.17 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.32. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

