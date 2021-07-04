First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 394 Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its holdings in Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Rexnord were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 611.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Rexnord by 37.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 9,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $479,238.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 541,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,174,877.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $38,256.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rexnord stock opened at $50.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.25. Rexnord Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rexnord Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexnord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

