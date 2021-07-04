First Mercantile Trust Co. Takes Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Guardant Health by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 40,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Guardant Health by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $758,553.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,583.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 7,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $1,182,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,828,514 shares in the company, valued at $292,781,661.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 429,199 shares of company stock worth $66,343,695 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on GH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.15.

NASDAQ GH opened at $124.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 21.29, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.85. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.50 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 30.60% and a negative net margin of 112.70%. Guardant Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

