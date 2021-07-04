First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) & Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) Financial Review

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) and First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Western Financial has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and First Western Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridgewater Bancshares $120.67 million 3.75 $27.19 million $1.12 14.38 First Western Financial $104.51 million 2.02 $24.53 million $3.17 8.33

Bridgewater Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than First Western Financial. First Western Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bridgewater Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bridgewater Bancshares and First Western Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridgewater Bancshares 24.75% 13.00% 1.20% First Western Financial 26.46% 19.45% 1.48%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and First Western Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridgewater Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 First Western Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bridgewater Bancshares currently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.22%. First Western Financial has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.30%. Given Bridgewater Bancshares’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bridgewater Bancshares is more favorable than First Western Financial.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.0% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of First Western Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.4% of Bridgewater Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of First Western Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It offers demand, savings and money market, time, interest and noninterest bearing transaction, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans to sole proprietorships, partnerships, corporations, and other business enterprises to finance accounts receivable or inventory, capital assets, or other business related purposes; construction and land development loans; 1-4 family mortgage loans; multifamily lending products; owner and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans; and consumer and other loans. It operates through seven full-service offices located in Bloomington, Greenwood, Minneapolis, St. Louis Park, Orono, and St. Paul, Minnesota. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Saint Louis Park, Minnesota.

About First Western Financial

First Western Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, provides wealth management, private banking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services. The Mortgage segment engages in soliciting, originating, and selling mortgage loans into the secondary market. It serves entrepreneurs, professionals, high-net worth individuals or families, and philanthropic and business organizations. The company operates 15 profit centers, including 11 boutique private trust bank offices with 2 locations in Arizona, 8 locations in Colorado, and 1 location in Wyoming; 2 loan production offices with 1 location in Ft. Collins, Colorado, and 1 location in Greenwood Village, Colorado; and 2 trust offices with 1 location in Laramie, Wyoming, and 1 location in Century City, California. First Western Financial, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.