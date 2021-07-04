FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) Short Interest Update

FirstRand Limited (OTCMKTS:FANDF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,879,100 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the May 31st total of 6,697,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,421.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FANDF remained flat at $$3.84 during trading on Friday. FirstRand has a 52-week low of $3.49 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.98.

About FirstRand

FirstRand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking, transactional, lending, insurance, and investment products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and public sector customers primarily in South Africa, rest of Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company offers personal loans and short-term insurance; asset and invoice finance, as well as SME commercial, residential, and buy-to-let mortgages; and vehicle finance, installment credit and fleet management, and corporate and investment banking services.

