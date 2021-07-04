Fivebalance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $2,125.00 (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One Fivebalance coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Fivebalance has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar. Fivebalance has a market cap of $122,909.72 and approximately $2,125.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fivebalance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00053715 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00017914 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $272.55 or 0.00768613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Fivebalance Profile

Fivebalance is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,094,160,742 coins and its circulating supply is 1,088,361,141 coins. The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

Fivebalance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fivebalance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fivebalance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fivebalance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.