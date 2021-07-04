Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Down 22.6% in June

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
PFO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.44. 13,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,745. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $14.12.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%.
About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.
