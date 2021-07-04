Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) Short Interest Down 22.6% in June

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 22.6% from the May 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

PFO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.44. 13,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,745. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.27. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $14.12.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.98%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFO. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 7.4% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $241,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares in the last quarter. 6.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the financial services sector.

